THE MYSTERY OF ‘UFO HILL’ …by Jim Stiles

‘It was a clear night, full of stars. The Anasazi hunting party could not have had a more successful day. Weary but pleased with their good fortune, they set up camp along the ridgeline.

But it was the night the sun came out. The brilliant orb appeared out of nowhere, blinded some of them and terrified thm all. The Light hovered for more than an hour and one of their party vanished before their very eyes. When the Light finally disappeared into the sky, the men, desperate with fear and in agonizing pain, made their way to the great river and the cool relief it provided them.

‘But the Light became their new god. And to pay homage to their god, the hunters carried hundreds of river stones to the ridge. They built a monument here…to the Light.