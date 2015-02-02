More Poets, Fewer Lawyers…Poetry by Amy Brunvand

Mule Deer Protection Act

Of course, the Utah legislature had to blame

Someone for steeply declining numbers

Of mule deer and other hunted game

Animals — it couldn’t be the hunters

Themselves, or the fossil fuel industry

Building drill pads on the winter range,

Or suburban sprawl in river valleys

Where deer went to drink. Political campaigns

Depend on those people. Wolves, exiled

From the state, had left a vacancy

For a large predator, coyotes filled it

And found themselves hunted for bounty:

Fifty dollars paid for each dead skin.

Run fast, be safe, my wily little ones.

How to Tell a Raven from a Crow

They are all black but not the same blackness.

In sunlight Crow shines iridescent green;

The subtext of Raven is oilslick blue.

Ravens gather in unkindness

Though they are of the same kind.

Raven solitaire runs with the wolves

Chasing carrion, the crack of gunshots,

Drifting along the edge of the highway

Hoping for something dead.

When you hear a voice in the woods

You have never heard before, it is Raven

Singing barking dog, running water,

Engines and explosions, nevermore,

Gronk-gronk. Ravens’ wings slice the air

With far more flourish than necessary

Surfing updrafts, turning somersaults,

Extending their long thin feather fingers

In that familiar gesture of disdain.

On the other hand, there is no such thing

As just one Crow, perched lowbrow

In the stark lattice of winter branches.

Raucously playing Exquisite Corpse,

Charades, Murder in the Dark, laughing stupidly

At mimes, scarecrows and clowns.

Crows get up too early, Sing too loudly

And off-key, though technically

Songbirds they have a tin ear;

Crows hate Owls and feud with Ravens

Over which feathers to ruffle,

They invented crowbars, hold grudges,

Mourn their dead, never forget a face.

To eat Crow means

You know that you were wrong.

To eat Raven means

You should have been paying more attention

Before you pulled that trigger.

Amy Brunvand is a librarian, writer, and part-time nature mystic from Salt Lake City, Utah. She agrees with Edward Abbey that the environmental movement needs more poets and fewer lawyers (even though some of her best friends are lawyers).

