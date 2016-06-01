SOME HERETICAL THOUGHTS ON THE PROPOSED BEARS EARS NATIONAL MONUMENT…BY JIM STILES

I’ve always loved the Bears Ears. When I first discovered the canyon country, back in the 70s, I was driving north from the Grand Canyon on old US 160. As I passed though Monument Valley, near the Utah/Arizona border, I could clearly see the two sandstone promontories on the northwest horizon. Hours later, approaching Blanding, a junction loomed ahead. It said, “Utah 95…Unimproved Road. Use Caution.” I looked at my Texaco road map—the land to the west, for 150 miles, looked deserted. The entire southeast quadrant of the state. Only Hwy 95 traversed it. And directly west, I could see the Bears Ears. They were like a pair of red rock beacons, urging me onward. But 100 miles of dirt road? No services? What the hell… I was young and stupid and sure my VW Squareback was up to the task. The next few days changed my life. I spent the rest of my vacation in the shadow of the Bears Ears, climbed their summits, marveled at the expansive views, camped quietly in the sage meadows and stands of Ponderosa scattered across the open meadows, and made a vow that this remarkable land would be my home. A couple years later, I broke the bonds of Kentucky and moved to southeast Utah. A few years later, I bought some land in San Juan County. The deed says I ‘own’ it, but all I’m really doing is trying my best to keep it like I found it. Now, decades later. I can stand in the middle of my sagebrush meadow among the pinyon-juniper and scrub oak and look west to the most comforting sight— above the stretched out tablelands of Elk Ridge, my familiar friends—the Bears Ears.

In 1985, coming down from the east summit, with a friend and my dog, I saw my first mountain lion. We were almost back to the road, when I noticed some movement in the oak brush. I thought it was my pup, but as I moved closer, the animal turned and stared directly at me. She was magnificent. The lion lingered just a moment, then crossed the dirt road and vanished in the ravine below.

I have a special spot up there on one of the Ears. Along an exposed rocky ledge I buried a message in a film can, more than 30 years ago. I’ve been back many times, to update the message, and to remind myself how much has changed in my life and in the world since the first time I laid eyes on this country. Remarkably, the view from up there, for once, hasn’t changed much. Until lately, I rarely saw anybody up on Elk Ridge except the occasional rancher, looking for cows, and in the fall, of course, the hunters. For decades of relative peace and serenity, I am grateful. I hope it lasts—The Bears Ears are, as they are for others, a sacred place. * * *

With that kind of personal history, I still have reservations about the proposed Bears Ears National Monument.

On the one hand, I’m hopeful. The web site Indian Country Today reports that “a Navajo conservation group called Utah Diné Bikéyah has taken the lead on a campaign to protect a 1.9 million-acre area called Bears Ears.” The group has created an alliance, the Inter-Tribal Bears Ears Coalition, with a number of environmental groups, recreational groups and outdoor equipment companies like Patagonia.

According to that article, “Willie Grayeyes, Navajo, the group’s board chairman, said Navajos, Utes and San Juan Paiutes use the area to gather medicinal plants and for ceremonies and hunting. But as for the motivation to protect the area, ‘mainly it’s the ancestral interest that we have,’ he said. ‘The second focus of our position is that the there’s a lot of grave robbery, artifacts being disturbed and taken without authorization and being sold elsewhere.’”

And Gavin Noyes, executive director of Utah Diné Bikéyah, noted that, “This is an area that the elders pretty much unanimously have said should be preserved in its current state,”





“…preserved in its current state.” But do all supporters of a Bears Ears National Monument share that goal? As more environmental organizations team up with the tourist/recreation industry to promote their own agendas, I have to wonder if keeping the Bears Ears region “in its current state” is possible. And how do recreationists interpret its “current state?” Are they speaking specifically of the physical resource itself, or do they understand that there is more to this magical place than the mere sum of its parts?

Many of the same individuals and organizations who played a role in making Moab what it has become (do I need to say more?) have now turned their sights south, to San Juan County and the Bears Ears region for its tourist dollar potential. It’s been more than a decade since environmental organizations in Utah began to link their wildlands preservation proposals to the economic component derived from tourism and recreation. They reached the conclusion back then, that tourism was the economic panacea for the rural west’s financial hardships. I can’t recall the last time I heard an enviro group speak of the solitude and the silence of wilderness as an intangible asset, without also mentioning the real money that can be made from exploiting these precious places.



In the early 2000s, SUWA printed a feature story in its quarterly newsletter called “The Local Economic Impacts of Protected Wildlands: Enhanced Economic Vitality.” It was written by Thomas Michael Power, a Professor of Economics at the University of Montana. Power and his data asserted that protecting the rural West’s wildlands did not damage local economies; on the contrary he believed that “protected landscapes are often associated with enhanced economic vitality.”

But considering the article’s intent, he followed that declaration with a curious caveat that was all but ignored by environmentalists. Power warned:

“This does not mean that those seeking to preserve natural areas should base their case for preservation on the economic expansion it will stimulate. That could be a dangerous strategy in the long run… In fact, in the long run, ongoing economic growth may well threaten the ecological integrity of wildlands as growing population, human settlement, and commercial activities and their accompanying pollutants isolate and disrupt natural areas.”

The remainder of Power’s essay moves away from that warning. Using the data he had gathered, Power struck several blows in support of the amenities economy. He discovered that population growth in areas near wilderness areas was higher than state averages. And Power observed that Wilderness “protection was associated with growth rates two to six times those for other non-metropolitan areas.” He even noted that employment rates were higher in areas near parks and wilderness areas.

