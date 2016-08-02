August/September 2016

The August/September Issue of the Zephyr!

TAKE IT OR LEAVE IT…JIM STILES
THE WAY IT IS THIS MORNING…
August 1 1936
DATELINE / MOAB, UTAH

SOWING CLOVER…TONYA STILES

‘MY PROBLEM WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS’

BEFORE & AFTER
Utah Highway 95 in North Wash…1959 & 2016
“Before” image by CHARLES KREISCHER

Remembering Jack Holley
‘THE GOAT MAN of MOAB’
Jim Stiles

AN EXCERPT FROM:
LAST OF THE ROBBERS ROOST OUTLAWS
Moab’s BILL TIBBETTS…PART  7 
Tom McCourt

HERB RINGER’S AMERICAN WEST

The Day Herb Met ‘The Goat Man.’ June 1, 1950

From the 2002  Zephyr Archives
A DATE with the ‘LONESOME LADY’
Tom Cartwright

From The Zephyr Archives
“MY OLD MAN…THE ‘URANIUM KING’”
The Story of CHARLIE STEEN..Part 3
By Mark Steen

ANOTHER VIEW of the FUTURE?
BEARS EARS NATIONAL ‘MONEY-MINT’

Those Bad Growth Blues:
A Look at the Economic Right
By Scott Thompson

From the Charles Weever Cushman Collection:  Indiana University Archives
JACK HOLLEY—’THE GOAT MAN of MOAB’

From the Alton Watkins Morton Collection: Utah State Historical Society

Jack Holley: Moab’s ‘Goat Man.’

From the Lillie Keener Collection: Remembering Jack Holley, the “Goat Man.”

The Barrier Canyon Expedition.  1940
by Barry Scholl

REMEMBERING A TIME WHEN THE TRUTH MATTERED
EDWARD ABBEY & WENDELL BERRY
From Earth First! & the Zephyr Archives…Introduction by DOUG MEYER

V L A C H O S’   V I E W S
America through the lens of PAUL VLACHOS

 

