The August/September Issue of the Zephyr!

August 1 1936
DATELINE / MOAB, UTAH
‘MY PROBLEM WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS’
BEFORE & AFTER
Utah Highway 95 in North Wash…1959 & 2016
“Before” image by CHARLES KREISCHER
Remembering Jack Holley
‘THE GOAT MAN of MOAB’
Jim Stiles
AN EXCERPT FROM:
LAST OF THE ROBBERS ROOST OUTLAWS
Moab’s BILL TIBBETTS…PART 7
Tom McCourt
The Day Herb Met ‘The Goat Man.’ June 1, 1950
From the 2002 Zephyr Archives
A DATE with the ‘LONESOME LADY’
Tom Cartwright
From The Zephyr Archives
“MY OLD MAN…THE ‘URANIUM KING’”
The Story of CHARLIE STEEN..Part 3
By Mark Steen
ANOTHER VIEW of the FUTURE?
BEARS EARS NATIONAL ‘MONEY-MINT’
Those Bad Growth Blues:
A Look at the Economic Right
By Scott Thompson
From the Charles Weever Cushman Collection: Indiana University Archives
JACK HOLLEY—’THE GOAT MAN of MOAB’
From the Alton Watkins Morton Collection: Utah State Historical Society
Jack Holley: Moab’s ‘Goat Man.’
From the Lillie Keener Collection: Remembering Jack Holley, the “Goat Man.”
The Barrier Canyon Expedition. 1940
by Barry Scholl
REMEMBERING A TIME WHEN THE TRUTH MATTERED
EDWARD ABBEY & WENDELL BERRY
From Earth First! & the Zephyr Archives…Introduction by DOUG MEYER
V L A C H O S’ V I E W S
America through the lens of PAUL VLACHOS
