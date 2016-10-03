The October/November Issue of the Zephyr!

A FEW WORDS ABOUT THE
DAVIDSON/SMELT/TAYO INC LAW SUIT
SOWING CLOVER…Tonya Stiles
THE LAST AMERICAN SLAVES
‘BEFORE & AFTER’…1940 & 2016
The Junction of US 191 & the River Road
from the zephyr archives…”our friends were dearer then”
“Only Gene Schafer could’ve got away with that.”
Jim Stiles
AN EXCERPT FROM:
LAST OF THE ROBBERS ROOST OUTLAWS
Moab’s BILL TIBBETTS…PART 8
Tom McCourt
HERB RINGER’S AMERICAN WEST
HOLE “N” THE ROCK
1950
C o m e A u t u m n
Damon Falke
The Way It Is this Morning
in Moab, Utah. October 4, 1941
Jim Stiles
From The Zephyr Archives
“MY OLD MAN…THE ‘URANIUM KING’”
The Story of CHARLIE STEEN..Part 4
By Mark Steen
Remembering…
MARTIN MURIE
1925-2012 “Froggers“
from the 2006 Zephyr Archives…’Our Friends were Dearer then.”
“Bill Benge, Old Friend.”
Jim Stiles
From the 1997 Zephyr Archives
Ned Chaffin: Leaving his Soul “Under the Ledge”
by Barry Scholl
V L A C H O S’ V I E W S
America through the lens of PAUL VLACHOS
ZEPHYR ‘DEJA VU’/FLASHBACKS #1
Past Zephyr Commentary …Still Timely Today
October 1999…
from ‘Take It or Leave It’….Jim Stiles
MOAB: CASH KILLED OUR CACHET
October 2007…
FINALLY…SUWA CALLS IT WHAT IT IS:
WILDERNE$$…Jim Stiles
