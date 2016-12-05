The December/January Issue of the Zephyr!

MOAB, UTAH…1930 & 2016

From the corner of Main & Center Streets, looking north





THE WAY IT IS THIS MORNING…DECEMBER 24, 1941

Jim Stiles AN EXCERPT FROM:

LAST OF THE ROBBERS ROOST OUTLAWS

Moab’s BILL TIBBETTS…PART Tom McCourt

The Last Flight of ‘Felon 22’

When a B-52 crashed in San Juan County in 1961,

was it carrying live hydrogen bombs?

Jim StilesFrom the 1999 Zephyr Archives

From the Boom to the Boomers

Another view of the Uranium Boom Days of the 1950s and how Life has changed

by Irene Thill

HERB RINGER’S AMERICAN WEST

Vail Pass, Colorado. 1963





REMEMBERING MARTIN MURIE

‘Perfect Moments’ from 2006



From the 2001 Zephyr Archives

TWO VIEWS ON WILDERNESS

Liz Thomas from the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance

Dick Carter from the High Uintahs“Our Friends Were Dearer Then…” #3

WARD ROYLANCE

The Power of Perseverance

Barry Scholl

V L A C H O S’ V I E W S

America through the lens of PAUL VLACHOSFrom The 2004 Zephyr Archives

When Neighbors Become Strangers

Bianca Dumas