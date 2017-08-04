1 comment for “The August/September Issue of the Zephyr!

  1. Jay L Ingelhart
    August 20, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    Jim Stiles
    I read your article in the Daily Sentinel and glad I did. You hit the nail on the head.
    My family has lived I Fruita, Co for way over a century. I was born in Fruita 72 years ago. We were in ag business for over 50 years until the farms turned into subdivisions. Then the ranches
    Started dying out.
    The city fathers are all new comers and don’t have a clue what our life was like. And then came along bike folks and the powers to be loved it. Well then the b l m kicked us old timer off the desert where a lot of us used to recreate and gave it to the bikes. The city loves it and us old timers hate it. So I do understand
    Thanks for your article
    Jay L Ingelhart

