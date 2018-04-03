The Historic Rainbow Trail…by Harvey Leake

Zane Grey’s inspiration for much of the geography in his 1915 novel, The Rainbow Trail, was the real trail that he followed on his adventurous 1913 horseback excursion to the magnificent Rainbow Natural Bridge. He recounted the experience in his non-fictional essay, “Nonnezoshe, The Rainbow Bridge”, which first appeared in Recreation magazine in February, 1915 and was republished as a chapter in his 1922 book, Tales of Lonely Trails.

Rainbow Bridge rises gracefully and grandly across the floor of an obscure canyon northwest of Navajo Mountain. A few Paiute and Navajo families lived in the area to the south and west of the mountain, but their homeland seemed so remote and difficult to access that some of the early visitors thought of the region as one of the world’s last frontiers—a rare place untouched by modern civilization and inhabited only by hardy natives who still clung to the traditions of their ancient past. The seventy-mile horseback ride to reach the hidden wonder, across some of the most convoluted topography imaginable, only heightened the outsiders’ feelings of isolation and mystique.

Although Grey considered the bridge to be “probably the most beautiful and wonderful natural phenomenon in the world”, he found the journey to be almost as inspirational as the destination. “It is a safe thing to say that this trip is the most beautiful one to be had in the West,” he wrote. “It is a hard one and not for everybody,” he added.

The beginning of the historic Rainbow Trail was the home and trading post of my great-grandparents, John and Louisa Wetherill at Kayenta, Arizona. Kayenta is in the Navajo country just south of the Utah border, and about twenty miles from the iconic Monument Valley. At the time of Zane Grey’s early forays, the routes into Kayenta were not passable by automobiles. The only access to the region was by rugged trails that were best traversed on horseback, wagon, or buggy.

Zane Grey’s 1913 expedition was his second trip to the Kayenta area. In 1911, he had made it as far as nearby Tsegi Canyon, where he visited the prehistoric cliff dwellings of Betatakin and Keet Seel. His intent on that earlier journey was to continue on to Rainbow Bridge, but those plans were thwarted when he learned that John Wetherill, who knew the trail beyond, was out of town and unavailable to guide the group. The 1911 endeavor was still a major success, because it provided Grey with the inspiration for his breakthrough novel, Riders of the Purple Sage, the prequel to The Rainbow Trail.

In late April, 1913, with Wetherill’s guide services secured, Grey and his party left Flagstaff and rode some 150 miles to the Wetherill outpost. Along the way, they slept on the ground and cooked their meals over campfires. Accompanying Grey from the East were two daring young women, Lillian Wilhelm and Elma Schwarz—cousins of Grey’s wife, Dolly. Also making the trek were guides Al Doyle of Flagstaff, and Joe Lee of Tuba City, Arizona.

The journey beyond Kayenta to Rainbow Bridge involved a strenuous horseback ride over terrain that is, in places, incredibly rough, but almost everywhere exquisitely picturesque. For the first fifty miles or so, there are actually three trails between Kayenta and Navajo Mountain. The northern route was the one that the Rainbow Bridge discovery party had used in August of 1909. It heads northerly toward the San Juan River, then westerly across the mouth of Nokai Canyon, up onto Paiute Mesa via the Hacked-Out Trail, across Paiute Mesa, then down and across the deep Paiute Canyon at the Lower Crossing. The climb out of Paiute Canyon toward the slopes of Navajo Mountain was particularly harrowing, as Grey described in his 1925 novel, The Vanishing American.

The middle trail follows the same route for several miles, then cuts off to the west before reaching the San Juan River. It traverses Nokai Mesa, Nokai Canyon, and Paiute Mesa, where it merges with the northern route. In later years, Zane Grey ventured along the northern and middle trails, but, on his first trip in 1913, Wetherill took him on the southern route—the Rainbow Trail of the novel. It begins in a southwesterly direction from Kayenta, enters the mouth of Tsegi Canyon near Marsh Pass, then proceeds up the canyon, passing the side canyons that contain the Navajo National Monument cliff dwellings of Betatakin and Keet Seel. A few miles further, in a branch named Bubbling Springs Canyon, the trail ascends to the rim. From there it heads northwesterly for some distance, skirting Tall Mountain, passing Hawk’s Nest Spring, then descending into Paiute Canyon at the Upper Crossing. The climb from there out of Paiute Canyon was relatively mild compared to the steep and rocky trail that exited the canyon from the Lower Crossing. Then it was a matter of traveling northerly along the bench lands southeast of Navajo Mountain before merging with the continuation of the other two trails. From there, the last twenty miles to the bridge involved circling the north side of Navajo Mountain in a counter-clockwise direction.