August/September 2019

The August/September Issue of the Zephyr!

Take it or Leave it: IN SEARCH OF DOCUMENTS—MY BLM/FOIA “RECAPTURE CANYON” REQUEST …by Jim Stiles

Edward Abbey Needs No Defense: A Response to Amy Irvine’s “Desert Cabal”… by Tonya Audyn Stiles

The Slovenly Wilderness… by Stacy Young

The Open Road: LAUNDRY… Words and Photos by Paul Vlachos

THE UN-ACKNOWLEDGED NUANCE IN SAN JUAN COUNTY…by Jim Stiles

The World Made Flesh… by Damon Falke

HOW TO GET LOST ON A 10′ WIDE TRAIL AT ARCHES NATIONAL PARK. (Ranger Stiles #5 1975-1986) …by Jim Stiles

The President Slept Here: Theodore Roosevelt’s 1913 Visit to Kayenta and Beyond… by Harvey Leake (With assistance from Natalie Cunningham)

Pointblank: Does Supreme Court decision have local implications?… by Bill Boyle

Herb Ringer’s American West: Marble Canyon & House Rock Valley, Arizona. 1946-1954

(From the 2009 Zephyr Archives) THE BLANDING RAIDS: Shame and Hypocrisy All Around… by Jim Stiles

The BLM/FOIA Recapture Documents, part 1: March 21 to April 28, 2014

The BLM/FOIA Recapture Documents, part 1: May 2 to May 8, 2014

The BLM/FOIA Recapture Documents, part 1: May 8 to May 14, 2014

