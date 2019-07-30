August/September 2019 The August/September Issue of the Zephyr! by stiles • July 30, 2019 • 1 Comment Take it or Leave it: IN SEARCH OF DOCUMENTS—MY BLM/FOIA “RECAPTURE CANYON” REQUEST …by Jim Stiles Edward Abbey Needs No Defense: A Response to Amy Irvine’s “Desert Cabal”… by Tonya Audyn Stiles The Slovenly Wilderness… by Stacy Young The Open Road: LAUNDRY… Words and Photos by Paul Vlachos THE UN-ACKNOWLEDGED NUANCE IN SAN JUAN COUNTY…by Jim Stiles The World Made Flesh… by Damon Falke HOW TO GET LOST ON A 10′ WIDE TRAIL AT ARCHES NATIONAL PARK. (Ranger Stiles #5 1975-1986) …by Jim Stiles The President Slept Here: Theodore Roosevelt’s 1913 Visit to Kayenta and Beyond… by Harvey Leake (With assistance from Natalie Cunningham) Pointblank: Does Supreme Court decision have local implications?… by Bill Boyle Herb Ringer’s American West: Marble Canyon & House Rock Valley, Arizona. 1946-1954 (From the 2009 Zephyr Archives) THE BLANDING RAIDS: Shame and Hypocrisy All Around… by Jim Stiles The BLM/FOIA Recapture Documents, part 1: March 21 to April 28, 2014 The BLM/FOIA Recapture Documents, part 1: May 2 to May 8, 2014 The BLM/FOIA Recapture Documents, part 1: May 8 to May 14, 2014 A Full Year of Backbone Supporters! PLEASE JOIN!
Any Irvine obviously pushed your buttons! Blusterous and long winded. Got bored and couldn’t finish!