Take it or Leave it: A FEW WORDS ABOUT THE DAVIDSON/SMELT/TAYO INC LAW SUIT…by Jim Stiles

On September 20, I was surprised to learn, via an email from the Moab Times-Independent, that I was one of five defendants in a civil suit filed by Moab’s then-City Manager Rebecca Davidson, her housemate Tara Smelt and Ms. Smelt’s IT company, Tayo, Inc. The pair accuses us of “defamation, “intentional infliction of emotional distress,” and “intentional interference with economic relationships” of Smelt/Tayo Inc.” They’re also suing my publication, The Canyon Country Zephyr.



Click Here to Read the Full Text of the Lawsuit.

On the advice of my attorney, I won’t comment on the accusations levied specifically against me by Davidson/Smelt, other than to state categorically that they are false and we will in due time provide indisputable evidence to prove it. And, of course, the evidence is in the 14,000 word article itself. We stand 100% behind it.

However, I would like to offer this timeline.

The Zephyr began its investigation of the turmoil at Moab City Hall in October 2015; we spent hundreds of hours gathering documents, conducting interviews, filing FOIA and GRAMA requests in Moab and Kemmerer, Wyoming, requesting and reviewing reports from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and assembling that mass of information into an accurate, comprehensive and fact-based article.

To ensure accuracy, on January 11, 2016, I sent 15 relevant questions to Ms. Davidson, seeking clarification on many of the issues she now accuses us of distorting or falsely reporting. Ms. Davidson never replied.

Click Here to Read the 15 Questions We Submitted to Ms. Davidson

Jim Stiles is Founder and Co-Publisher of the Canyon Country Zephyr.

To read the PDF version of this article, click here.

To comment, scroll to the bottom of the page. Don’t forget about the Zephyr ads! All links are hot!

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save