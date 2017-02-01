THE UNSPOKEN BEARS EARS GOAL–CREATING AN URBANIZED NEW WEST (“BEHIND ENEMY LINES”)…By Jim Stiles

As the Bears Ears debate heated up last summer, monument proponents revealed sentiments that went far beyond support for a presidential proclamation. Again and again, the argument included a near unanimous loathing for the Rural West, especially the many small Utah communities that were founded by Mormon settlers almost 150 years ago. The loathing went so deep as to suggest that most of these rural towns had no reason to exist–and that they should “disappear.”.
One Facebook commenter wrote:
Every small town in the United States has been in decline since 1991. Since towns like Esclente [sic] are extremely small and arguably should not have even existed in the first place, of course they are going to be the first to disappear. The national monument may have been the catalyst, but it cannot be entirely to blame. Yes it is sad to watch your town die, but there is a reason for its death. You are living in a place that is not sustainable and you want to keep it alive for selfish reasons. Sometimes people need to make difficult sacrifices in order to help the greater population. Even if you do have to pack up your family and move, at least no one is driving your family out into the desert to die like the last group of people who occupied the area.”
Another comment, posted by a Moabite deeply involved in the mountain biking/recreation industry had little sympathy for ‘Old Westerners…
“Certainly there are many socio -economic problems (in Moab) but many of them are self induced…Starting wages for a line cook in this town is fifteen a hour.. tips are a unrecordable income in Moab, waiters and waitress, guides all make a very good living here, and get to live the lifestyle they chose with big blocks of time off. There is however a part of our population that is unwilling to work at service jobs by there (sic) own choosing. Holding out for those high paying extraction jobs which come and go.”
Or to put it more succinctly, it’s time for the rural west to go…The ‘Old West,’ and even the ‘Original West’ —the Native Americans that came first—in fact, anyone who clings to traditional lifestyles and customs and occupations–has no place, no future, in an amenities/recreation/tourism-d
No one embraces that belief more adamantly or unswervingly than Mark Bailey. Mr. Bailey is “a retired partner from Wasatch Advisors, Inc., an investment management firm headquartered in Salt Lake City.” He is the founder of Torrey House Press in Torrey Utah. He notes that recently Torrey House has “gained financial support from the public and from The Wilderness Society and Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance.”
And he is a board of directors member and treasurer of Wild Utah Project, a non-profit environmental organization that, “serves all who value our relationships with wildlife. We achieve our mission by holding agencies accountable…through attitude-changing outreach to decision makers; through citizen participation in fieldwork and advocacy; and through our wildlife and science programs.”
Bailey also posts a blog; recently I read of his plans for Torrey, Utah’s future. In a section called “Build a Blue Oasis in a Red, Red State,” he makes these proposals for transforming the demographics of his community. Here are some excerpts:
“I spend all the time I can deep behind enemy lines. Deep, red, anti-conservation, Tea Party Republican lines.
“Torrey is tiny but it has a growing population of university professors, artists, musicians, writers, sustainable micro-farmers, conservationists, astronomers and publishers. Because as property owners we are not granted greenbelt exemptions we make up about 10 percent of the population and pay half the collected property tax…We have economic clout, and intellectual clout, but not political clout.
“I have a vision of Torrey becoming a example of rural renewal and progress, where the flora and fauna are left unmolested by domestic livestock, water runs free in the streams, the rocks are not mined and crushed for road base and the forests and not clear cut but the community thrives all the same.
“The airport could be appropriately expanded — successful rural communities need reasonable access. The town could use a well run bookstore serving primarily tourists and spreading the conservation word. There exists the infrastructure to support gatherings and targeted conventions for think tanks, conservationists, literary and arts gatherings.
“Sustainable green business could be attracted along with pursuits based on knowledge workers producing intellectual capital and creating jobs beyond relatively low paying tourist work. Forethought and planning would need to be used to prevent another Moab, but such things are possible.”
Last month, The Zephyr posted an article from its 2004 archives by Bianca Dumas, titled “When Neighbors become Strangers.” In her essay, Dumas wrote:
“Folks who move to rural towns too often think that the very life of the rural place – the lives of the farmers, ranchers, loggers, and coal miners – is backward, even wrong. Writer Wendell Berry experienced this prejudice when he left a teaching position at New York University to return home to Kentucky. ‘There was the assumption,’ he writes, ‘that the life of the metropolis is the experience, the modern experience, and that the life of the rural places…is not only irrelevant to our time, but archaic as well because it is unknown or unconsidered by the people who really matter – that is, the urban intellectuals.’”
But Bailey took issue with Dumas (and Wendell Berry for that matter). Dumas’ essay was posted on The Zephyr Facebook page and Bailey objected to the article. Here is part of the Facebook thread and discussion that transpired between Mr. Bailey and this writer:
Mark Bailey: Being neighborly sounds good if you say it fast. My “local” neighbors in Wayne County want to put a gravel pit in my front yard, right there at the gateway to a National Park, and are appalled that we “move-ins” fight it. The locals’ extraction based, highly subsidized “way of life” is not sustainable. They are fighting their own best interests when they clench their fists, close their minds and fight for some 19th century ideal that is long gone, if ever there.
Zephyr: So what do you suggest for those people whose families have lived there for a century or more? What’s YOUR solution for them?
MB: That is easy, thanks for asking. Education, then knowledge work to build intellectual capital. Start sustainable businesses. In Utah Agriculture, Natural Resources and Mining combined make up only 3.8% of our GDP. That means 96.2% of us have figured out something else do do. Behind every rancher is a wife with a job. If it is uneconomic and requires taxpayer subsidy, give it up. Realize our public lands, like those around Capitol Reef National Park are most valuable in their natural state.
MB: Well, if going away to college is too much to ask, I guess they are stuck…Take a grazing lease buyout and stay home to start a non-extractive biz. Raising capital for viable projects is imminently doable with education and savvy. And complete transformation of demographics? I suppose there could be people of color involved, maybe immigrants, maybe even gays or lesbians. Not likely many tho, so fear not. The white community will get over it.
Z: what kind of “non-extractive biz” for somebody who’s ranched all his/her life with no experience or training in a completely different kind of work? How do they “stay home” and obtain “education and savvy?”
MB: You are talking to a guy who left asset management industry and started a book publishing corporation. It takes guts and imagination. Are such attributes lacking? I think you see my point. I will leave you to it . . .
Z: No…I don’t If you want to discuss job opportunity, race and ethnicity in the rural west, what I see in many “New West” communities is an influx of affluent, upper middle-class white people over 50, who moved there for the scenery and who have virtually no interest in the community itself. The shocking lack of interest by Moab’s “New Progressive” population in the recent controversy at Moab City Hall is a good example.
But I see these New Westerners coming to rural communities, building $300-500,000 homes, and driving the cost of housing beyond the reach of just about anybody but people just like themselves. Then they sing the praises of a tourist/recreation economy that creates vast numbers of minimum wage jobs, many of them filled by poor Native Americans and Hispanics, none of which pay enough for the workers to even live in their own communities. A “New West” town may create some well-paying jobs for college graduates, but those jobs are few and far between. Mostly, these towns are service economies, which only survive if 90% of workers are making minimum wage.
So, no, Mark Bailey, I don’t think I see your point.
Z: I’m not looking for “debate” or scoring points.I don’t do this for entertainment purposes. I’m looking for some honesty. I look forward to your response to the issues I’ve raised. And if you haven’t picked up on it yet, I’m talking about more than just numbers and graphs. I’m talking about people’s lives and histories. If you’d like some more Zephyr articles to ponder, I can post some relevant links…JS
MB: Suit yourself. After this, um, conversation, my answer is yes. You are stuck.
In effect, Mark Bailey and many like him are waging war on the local people who have lived and worked there for over a century—the ultimate goal of war is the permanent removal of the enemy from a contested landscape. Bailey’s remarks and blog statements leave little doubt that the “fight to save wilderness” is more than a legislative effort to set aside parcels of land for resources protection. For Bailey and so many others like him, including major environmental organizations and many white, urban, affluent “progressives” in the rural West, this is about regime change on a local level. Bailey has been more unabashedly candid than others, but clearly the goal is to defeat the enemy and to be “in command of the field” at the end of the day.
WHAT NEXT…
With the inauguration of Donald Trump and a Republican Congress, proponents of the new monument are using all means at their disposal to stop any new presidential decision that might reverse Obama’s proclamation, or marginalize its significance. Rumors that the new administration might significantly shrink the size of the monument, or withhold funding to manage it continue.Peter Metcalf, CEO and Founder of Black Diamond, Inc, recently wrote an op-ed for the Salt Lake Tribune, in which he wrote:
“We are calling on Herbert, Utah’s congressional delegation and other state leaders to drop their efforts to
take down Bear Ears National Monument, to gut the Antiquities Act, to transfer our public lands to the states and to gut funding for these monuments, parks and public lands. If they don’t, the Outdoor Retailer shows must leave Utah.”
Yvon Chounard, the founder of the outdoor equipment company Patagonia and revered as the man who forged today’s strong alliance between the recreation industry and mainstream environmentalism, also weighed in, making the same threat as Mr. Metcalf. He wrote:
“I say enough is enough. If Gov. Herbert doesn’t need us, we can find a more welcoming home. Gov. Herbert should direct his Attorney General to halt their plans to sue and support the historic Bears Ears National Monument. He should stop his efforts to transfer public lands to the state, which would spell disaster for Utah’s economy. He should show the outdoor industry he wants our business – and that he supports thousands of his constituents of all political persuasions who work in jobs supported by recreation on public lands.
“We love Utah, but Patagonia’s choice to return for future shows will depend on the Governor’s actions. I’m sure other states will happily compete for the show by promoting public lands conservation.”
And yet, recently, Chounard surprised his allies with some doomsday predictions about the recreation culture he helped invent. In a stunning article for September 19 issue of The New Yorker, writer Nick Paumgarten’s profile with Chouinard includes this remarkable concession. Paumgarten writes:
‘When I ventured to mention how the catalogue sometimes irked me, he was quiet for a while, and then said, “When you see the guides on the Bighorn, they’re all out of central casting. Beard, bill cap, Buff around the neck, dog in the bow. Oh, my God, it’s so predictable. That’s what magazines like Outside are promoting. Everyone doing this ‘outdoor life style’ thing. It’s the death of the outdoors.”‘
In 1968, Edward Abbey offered this warning about the future of recreation and the amenities economy:“Industrial Tourism is a big business. It means money. It includes the motel and restaurant owners, the gasoline retailers, the oil corporations, the road-building contractors, the heavy equipment manufacturers, the state and federal engineering agencies and the sovereign, all-powerful automotive industry. These various interests are well organized, command more wealth than most modern nations, and are represented in Congress with a strength far greater than is justified in any constitutional or democratic sense.”
Very few environmentalists will acknowledge or even remember his warning. In fact, one would have to go back almost 20 years to find the mainstream greens expressing a sentiment even remotely similar to Abbey’s admonition.
Abbey’s old friend Ken Sleight shared Abbey’s view in a 2010 interview with the Zephyr. When Sleight was running tourists down Glen Canyon in the 1950s, he never dreamed the recreation industry would become what it is today. And, he wondered, if it’s this bad now, what will it be like in another 20 years?
“They keep trying to bring more people here.” he complained. “That spells doom for wilderness. More people. More people. More parking lots. More of everything. We keep building and building. Down at Zion they’re about to build a bigger tunnel for the east entrance road. ‘Improving’ it! Adapting to handle ever increased numbers, all for the comfort of the people. Now everybody associates that with preservation. We’ve got to ‘improve’ it so we can get more people in.”
But it goes beyond just numbers, and Sleight said it best, even about his own beloved Pack Creek Ranch.
“Pack Creek Ranch and Moab will be plastic,” Ken says sadly. “Nothing but plastic, and Pack Creek with it. Civilization is already headed that way. It IS that way. Plastic is a good word. Plastic individuals. Not really individuals anymore. People will go where they’ve been trained and taught. Control.”
There is an irony in all this. “New Westerners” rail against the “redneck” mentality that used to govern the rural west before we came along to save it. But at the same time, many also long for the West the way it was 50 years ago, when the ‘rednecks’ were running the show.
New Westerners come to live here as permanent tourists. They’ve come to be closer to the beauty they have admired for so long and rail against those who extract natural resources from it. But at the same time, they have no problem consuming those resources. They oppose oil/gas production but heat their new homes and power their hybrid SUVs and urge many more of their stripe to join them. They condemn timber extraction but build new 4000 square foot McMansions in the arid deserts and forests of the West. They oppose new dams and water pipelines but xeriscape their lawns and think that makes them good conservationists.
And then they condemn the old timers for not being progressive enough.
As the West becomes less of what it was, what really made the difference?
Us, en masse. Millions of us. We came here to save The West and subsequently ruined it with our sheer numbers and our desire to bring our urban habits with us. I doubt you could get a double-decaf, skinny cappuccino 40 years ago, but who’d be willing to trade it for some real peace and quiet? In today’s rush to be part of The New West, I’m not sure anybody cares.
Jim Stiles is Founder and Co-Publisher of the Canyon Country Zephyr.
Hey Jim, taking the comments of a few and assuming that all who support the National Monument agree is not seeing the whole picture. I care deeply about the cultural and natural resources of the area, and want to see things happen that will ensure that some of them remain a hundred, a thousand, ten thousand years from now. The small town economies will go the way of the hunter gatherers in that time, with the same kind of trauma. The culprit is unrestrained population growth. They will come, whether any of us want them or not. Industrialized tourism is here and will only grow. Nostalgia for the way things were when we were young will not bring those days back, but drawing lines that restrict behavior may keep some things from being destroyed and lost forever. Leaving the fate of our wild lands to officials elected with dollars from the extractive industry will only mean that the earths teats are sucked for every dollars worth of value before being cast aside, dry and depleted. Thanks for what you do and for keeping the ideas flying. Kevin Jones
Kevin…If I thought these selected opinions only represented a small fraction of the population, I would never have printed them. But they DO represent a growing segment of the rural west’s population.
And speaking of population, you are right to note that expanding numbers are the issue. BUT the 2010 census showed that the four fastest growing states in America–Nevada, Utah, Arizona and New Mexico–all inhabit some of the driest, most inhospitable land in North America. For good environmentalist/progressives who keep moving to towns like Moab and build McMansions and complain about gravel pits in their view shed, what sense does it make to move to such an arid part of the country?
And when you say “small town economies will go the way of the hunter gatherers,” just where exactly is it that they go? Are you really advocating for an all tourism/all the time economy? An economy based on low wage jobs and inflated home prices?
You wrote, “Leaving the fate of our wild lands to officials elected with dollars from the extractive industry will only mean that the earths teats are sucked for every dollars worth of value before being cast aside, dry and depleted.”
If you are referring to the monument itself, everything I’ve read suggests that there are very minimal opportunities for oil and gas development under most of the monument. Yet proponents have insisted that we run the risk of pumpjacks between the Bears Ears themselves. If you are speaking more broadly about extractive industries, we all need to realize that tourism/recreation is the ultimate extractive industry…look at Moab. What else can I add?
Finally, when it comes to protecting the archaeological resources of SE Utah of any public lands, maybe you can help me…I was under the impression that the Archaeological Protection Act of 1979 was passed to beef up the Antiquities Act–that it gave greater enforcement powers, established stronger restrictions and fines. I read that it wasn’t even illegal to collect arrowheads on public lands until ’79. And ARPA applies to ALL public lands, including every square inch of the new monument (except SITLA?).
The federal land officials I’ve spoken to admitted that the ONLY way the monument will provide greater protection is via increased staff for protection. But THAT’s only likely to occur if visitation dramatically increases.
So I have a hard time following the logic–we declare a national monument, based on a 110 year old law that is superseded by a new stronger law. But we know that Monument status will draw new masses of people, and proponents like Josh Ewing are already admitting it will cause impacts. (he even told the SL TRib it may result in “sacrifice areas.”)
So, again, I have to wonder whether this action was taken to protect resources, or if it was done to bolster an Industrial Strength recreation economy and a New West DisneyWorld—what an incredibly dull world we have to look forward to.
The “it would’ve happened anyway” argument is just morally weak; Jim is right to document and object to this cultural genocide of both Indian and white historical use in favor of an infinitely more damaging global economic system, one that is clearly ruining the entire planet.
And the “protection” argument is just wrong, as Jim noted, given the geology in the vast majority of the monument, and the lack of new legal protection and enforcement that the monument entails. In fact, the monument just makes the land marketable, the sudden ability to put asses in the seats as they say in the business. After all the commercial guide permits are issued, the visitor centers built (Muley Point?), the advertising budgets financed, total visitation computed, and monument fees projected, you might see one or two new Indian ranger guide salaries skimmed off the top. After lunch on a hot day, in the five minutes she has until the 1pm busload descends, that poor native might have time to go check the ruin to see which walls were scribbled on, crushed, or knocked down or by the 11am horde.
Far better to have left the land simply forgotten by the infinitely larger, more damaging, and infinitely more hypocritical global tourism industry.
It’s a false dichotomy to insist that the only economic opportunities for rural communities are ranching/logging/energy extraction or waiting tables and cleaning hotel rooms, and the notion of everyone used to make good, steady middle class incomes with extraction is nostalgia for what never was. I’m a sixth generation Utahn with Mormon pioneers on every branch of my family tree. My maternal grandfather was the wealthiest man in his poor Mormon hamlet of 200 people because he established town’s post office and general store, sold insurance, invested even the smallest profits in conservative stocks and available land, started a farm machinery business, and ran 200 head of cattle. he was a small business owner, and other people worked for him. The rest of his many siblings and cousins and townsfolk were trying to get by on JUST running several dozen head of cattle or working on again-off again for the local mines as they boomed and busted. My aunts and uncles’ homes had threadbare rugs and chipped and mismatched dishes, one car for a whole family, hand-me-down furniture till they died. My grandparents were better off because they made the bulk of their income from other parts of the economy besides extraction. People in rural economies can work in a variety of professional fields remotely–I know college professors and attorneys who live full-time in Wayne County and work online and via phone. Aided by rural development grants, they can establish tourism based businesses, becoming well-regarded employers in their communities. They can develop light manufacturing, like Troy Anderson has in Fremont. They can become web developers and social media marketers and work for the BLM, USFS, NPS. All of that can be done in the tiny towns; bigger places like Richfield or Beaver have scores of additional opportunities in health care and government. The false dichotomy of ranching or waiting tables and false narrative of a booming past only serve to victimize rural cultures and communities, and continue policies that perpetuate desecration–and only benefit the executive suites of the mining and energy companies that work so hard to keep the falsehoods in place.
Kirsten, you haven’t solved the problem Jim alluded to…designing web sites can be added to waiting tables and cleaning hotel rooms as low income opportunities for people trying to get by in very small towns. On the other hand, lawyers, college professors, software designers and engineers all need to break into their fields somewhere else besides Monticello, Utah. They need long personal experience and deep knowledge of their customer, and the customer needs deep experience and understanding of exactly what that skilled worker can do. Only then do these highly specialized people have a chance to make a living remotely. The only economic advantage that living in a small town provides is personal knowledge of the land, which can only be used to commodify that locally understood resource in some way, and thus contribute to the land’s destruction. That’s how our civilization destroys the wilderness: first we map it, catalog it, and distribute the information to the public. After that we can all just get out of the way while the land is consumed and the money is made.
You’re missing the point because today’s political arguments have become strictly and desperately economic, a measure of civilization’s decline compared with just 50 years ago. Here’s Robert F. Kennedy, 1968:
“Yet the gross national product does not allow for the health of our children, the quality of their education or the joy of their play. It does not include the beauty of our poetry or the strength of our marriages, the intelligence of our public debate or the integrity of our public officials. It measures neither our wit nor our courage, neither our wisdom nor our learning, neither our compassion nor our devotion to our country, it measures everything in short, except that which makes life worthwhile. And it can tell us everything about America except why we are proud that we are Americans.”