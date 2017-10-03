Take it or Leave it: Accurate Quotes…by Jim Stiles

The Zephyr takes pride in getting our facts right and our quotes accurate. Sometimes we have to do a little research to find those facts and quotes, but it’s worth the effort.

This issue’s “accurate quotes” section comes from a strong supporter of Bears Ears National Monument, Eve Tallman, and a current supporter of both BENM and Grand Staircase NM, created by President Clinton in 1996.

EVE TALLMAN, rock climber

On April 8, 2017, Bears Ears NM supporter Eve Tallman wrote an op-ed for the Salt Lake Tribune called: “Rescinding Bears Ears National Monument reeks of bad intent”

In her concluding remarks, Eve wrote:

“Instead of working to destroy the protections that most Utahns want for Bears Ears, Sutherland would better serve the public by supporting meaningful efforts to jumpstart San Juan County’s economy through tourism and responsible use of the monument. Utahns talk a big game about our “Mighty Five” National Parks – Bears Ears deserves the same recognition.”

Eve’s bio identified her as a “retired librarian living in Moab.” Eve is also an accomplished rock climber who spent many years scaling the sheer canyon walls at Indian Creek, now a part of Bears Ears NM. From public posts on her facebook page, Eve Tallman discussed the growing popularity of the rock climbing mecca with fellow climbers on November 16, 2015…Here are some excerpts…

Eve Tallman Argh. Hundreds of climbers in Indian Creek, even with rain and snow softening the rock..

SCOTT GROENE

Scott Groene, now the Executive Director of the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance, was once a contributor to The Zephyr. As a SUWA representative, he made these observations about the new Grand Staircase Escalante NM in October 1998. It was his last Zephyr submission before he left SUWA for a while to seek employment elsewhere…

It appears the BLM’s legacy with the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument may be a new record for the greatest waste of money ever expended on a plan. The proclamation establishing the area already made the difficult decisions to prohibit future oil, gas, or hard rock mineral development. It is unclear what, if any, additional decisions the BLM will make at the end of the three year planning process that is sucking limited resources from other BLM programs. The agency has suggested it may refuse to make decisions about grazing, road closures or wilderness.

The agency also appears poised to promote tourism through the monument: the agency’s most recent update letter raises an alternative of accommodating and increasing recreation. (emphasis added) The BLM has also proposed a fee structure that would include a pay-off to local governments, the same governments that have sued to disestablish the monument, illegally bladed roads in the monument, and opposed a land exchange which benefits both Utah’s school children and the monument.

The Monument designation may turn out to be the worse thing that could have happened to the Escalante region if the BLM uses the monument as an excuse to improve roads and promote the area for tourism, (emphasis added) and refuses to make tough decisions on grazing, wilderness and road closures.

But jump ahead almost a decade and environmental attitudes had clearly changed.

Though it’s a well-worn claim nowadays, in an August 2007 KCPW public radio reported:

“The Outdoor Industry Foundation says outdoor recreation has an annual economic impact of $6 billion a year in Utah and accounts for 65,000 jobs. That’s making state officials more receptive to conserving wilderness, says Scott Groene of the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance.”

In KCPW’s interview, Groene explained:

“When the Outdoor Industry a couple years ago spoke up about the importance of their industry and threatened to pull the [Outdoor Retailer] tradeshow from Salt Lake City, they got the governor’s attention. And it changed the debate from one that protecting lands would devastate local economies to not only would they not devastate local economies but there was actually a benefit to protecting lands.”

According to the KCPW article, “Groene says being eco-friendly isn’t just for activists like SUWA. It’s also good business.”

What changed in nine years? In 1998, Groene believed that to “promote the area for tourism” was such a threat to the environment that it “may turn out to be the worse thing that could have happened to the Escalante region.” In 2007 (and now) industrial recreation is ” also good business.”

What changed? Is Industrial Strength Tourism somehow less a threat in 2017 than it was in 1998? Honest environmentalists need to ask.

