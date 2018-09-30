A “MONUMENTAL” CHANGE: San Juan County Government Embraces Industrial Tourism…by Jim Stiles

What’s happening here is happening elsewhere. And what’s coming may be bigger than even we doomsayers would dare predict. Barring a miracle, we are about to enter a new phase, the last phase, in the taming of the West. When it’s over it won’t be “the West” anymore. We all know “how the West was won.” What we are about to see is “how the West was done.” To use a recently popular expression, pretty soon, you can stick a fork in it. And all of us, no matter how much we love the country, bear responsibility.



From “New West Blues,” by Jim Stiles, 1991

About five years ago, I wrote a cautionary tale called, “Moab is Assimilated. Bike Borg Moves South…Is Resistance Futile in San Juan County?” Then and now, the story has generated both positive and negative reviews. Some think of the account as the canary in the coal mine…a portent of things to come. Others aren’t so generous. When I recently re-posted it, one perennial Zephyr critic complained, “ ”

Another reader was a bit gentler, noting that it wasn’t the national park/monument designation by itself that was generating the madness that is Moab, he observed that it takes promotion, marketing, and infrastructure growth. “ .”

The new campaign includes a new tagline— “Make it Monumental.” Natalie Randall, San Juan County’s director of Economic development and Visitor Services, explained that “the revamp is the next logical step as the county capitalizes on the increased interest in the area. The county wants to promote the region as a less crowded entry point to one of the most photographed places on the planet.”

Commissioner Adams commented that San Juan County had “missed the boat” on other lucrative grants, and Lyman agreed. Randall noted that in the future her office may pursue international promotional options but explained that the new marketing campaign would target specific areas in the United States. She continued:

“We’re calling (it) a ‘Monumental Campaign.’ (emphasis added) Focus is a ‘monumental’ experience, a ‘monumental’ vacation…kind of a play on words. But with our ad agency that we pulled on a lot of the metrics drive that this will be a successful draw. The markets that we’re looking at are California, specifically LA, Denver and Phoenix. We’re ranging everything from Facebook, Instagram, social, all the digital SCO (Social Content Optimisation) side of things that we can continue to track, adding to billboards into Denver that continue the same consistent message. And then extending to Hulu in Phoenix and California and then cable networks in Denver.”

“Visa View tracks any Visa card, both domestic and international that comes through our county lines. And then we can track back the user to their zip code, where they originated from, country code and even cities within countries. You can see their average daily spent. Typically you can then track like the stay because they continue using their card throughout.”