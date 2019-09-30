I think that I shall never see a poem lovely as… Ned Mudd (Verse + Art)

Dylan Thomas

South of the Clouds



he discovered an insect

biting his hand

and said this could be the beginning

of something.



three weeks later

he died

somewhere south

of the clouds.



actually

this is a poem about drinking tea.

ink screen no. 12a

Objet d’Art



a man found the key to longevity

in a cereal box.



he mailed the key to a woman

in Germany, who sold it

to Sigmund Freud.



the doctor analyzed the key

and discovered it had

a serious personality disorder.



the key was sent to a museum

where it became a political prisoner

of modern art.



a local critic made waves by calling the key

part of the lost city of Atlantis.



the key was last seen opening the door

to a Post Office box in Kansas City.



the key enjoyed being useful

after its years as an objet d’art.

Slice & Dice #17



imagine a cat jumping

off a ten story building

and landing on a geranium

outside a coffee shop.



does the cat walk away unscathed?

of course not.



but this poem is about the geranium.

day of the dead.

Icons in Free Fall



Heidegger and Buddha sit in a bar.

one says: “it’s good of you to be here.”

the other replies: “yes. Being is everything.”

it is not vital to know who said what.

deconstructed their words mean little.

fundamentals do not hold.

no cause for alarm.



if they leave together the world may end.

rotation is perilous.

or maybe their separate paths trod by foot

will rise above the byline.



things are hollow. there are hollow men

who call our names. they would deal with us

in harsh bargain. the meek may inherit nothing.



Heidegger and Buddha are joined by another.

who shall remain nameless.

enso no. 8j

key west. circa 1984

Bardo



sitting in a station

waiting

on a drop of rain

watching thoughts play bumper pool

while city chickens rustle peanut shells.



the bus is an hour late a tire

or possible terrorist attack. Somebody delayed

the autumn migration and left us

watching the skies.



indications are for more of the same: crystal radios

tuned

to a dying frequency.



the morning sun will find us in our cautionary state

bewildered eyes wide open the words refusing

to come. but they will come.



they always come.

hwy 22. NM.

And Now a Word from the Big Bang



if the Universe is expanding does that mean we expand with it?

or is gravity holding us within our original nature

like an invisible girdle?



but what if gravity is expanding in exact proportion

is expanding at the speed of words

would anybody notice?



it helps to recognize that words expand at the

speed of light

and at some point they will fly right off the page.

unless the page

is expanding at the same speed as light. In which case

it won’t matter.

especially if E really does equal MC squared.



if it makes you feel any better –

the universe was inevitable.



there’s still one last question…

abstract #38j

Jean Paul Sartre.

Chronometer



the facts of life

spelled themselves

before him

like a fly’s footprint.



he walked the Rue de Gravitas

singing songs

about the Hot Rabbit.



the friction of time

gave him the hiccups,

a dog barking at his shadow



in a past life

he was a samurai,

a sword embedded

in his thoughts.



with reluctance, he dreams

of a past

with no tense.

jan 17

lamp #5

Let it Go Señor



the waiter who spilled your margarita

the wreck that killed your car

the candidate who stole your vote

the dog that ate your steak

the thief who robbed your bank

the son who stole your name

the woman who broke your heart

the gods who lost your faith

the time that passed you by.



let it go señor

let it all go.

night-blooming cereus

landcape no.7d

Road Noise (a short story)



he had a breakfast of huevos

and thought about chickens

how the birds understood

the limitations of flight.



at the border he changed

from one currency into another

rolled across an imaginary line

painted by a gang of convicts.



in the terminal a woman told him

that the world was running out

of water;



even the oceans wondered

what was going on.



he asked the woman

if she wanted a ride

to the South Pole.



“Is that where you’re going?” she asked.

“Yes,” he told her.



at a village called Xapotalec

they ate menudo and watched

an arm wrestling contest.



the sun was trying to say something,

an alphabet of photons bouncing

off the table like mating fleas.



a man with a missing tooth

won the match

and everybody laughed.

skyfire no. 6a

Bananas



the universe is a banana.

there are other universes.

there are also bananas.



it’s bananas

all the way



down.

