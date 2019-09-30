October/November 2019

The October/November Issue of the Zephyr!

October November 2019 cover Ned Mudd

In this issue…

Take it or Leave it: FUTURE NEWS! Utah Wilderness Debate, 2039-style… by Jim Stiles

The Sanitized World is Here (So Pass Me a Cigarette) … by Tonya Audyn Stiles

WHO IS NED MUDD??? … by Jim Stiles

Welcome to the Dimformation Age! from the desk of Ned Mudd, reporting from the crawl space of history…

The Slovenly Wilderness: Cataclysmic Money and the Illusion of Prosperity… by Stacy Young

I think that I shall never see a poem lovely as… Ned Mudd

The Open Road: LAUNDRY, #2…Words and Photos by Paul Vlachos

THE ORIGINAL ARCH HUNTERS (Ranger Stiles #6 1975-1986) …by Jim Stiles

A Home on the Desert: Establishment of the Wetherill & Colville Trading Post at Oljato, Utah in 1906…by Harvey Leake

The Eclectic Musical Repertoire of Ned Mudd…

THE BLM, DEVILS CANYON & “IMPROVING NATURE” … by Jim Stiles

A TAKE-NO-PRISONERS STYLE OF POLITICS IN SAN JUAN COUNTY… by Bill Keshlear

Real Silence… by Damon Falke

RETRO ZEPHYR…30…20…10 years ago.

(POINTBLANK) Environmental Controversies: Avoid Group Think & Herd Mentality like the Plague… by Kevin Franck

HANK SCHMIDT’S MONTHLY REPORT: Arches National Monument, October 1940

Herb Ringer’s American West: CAMERON, ARIZONA

San Juan County: The Mexican Water Town Meeting, Featuring Mark Maryboy and Grandma Betty

The BLM/FOIA Recapture Documents, part 2: May 13-19, 2014

The BLM/FOIA Recapture Documents, part 2: May 19-29, 2014

