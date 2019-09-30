The October/November Issue of the Zephyr!

In this issue…
Take it or Leave it: FUTURE NEWS! Utah Wilderness Debate, 2039-style… by Jim Stiles
The Sanitized World is Here (So Pass Me a Cigarette) … by Tonya Audyn Stiles
WHO IS NED MUDD??? … by Jim Stiles
Welcome to the Dimformation Age! from the desk of Ned Mudd, reporting from the crawl space of history…
The Slovenly Wilderness: Cataclysmic Money and the Illusion of Prosperity… by Stacy Young
I think that I shall never see a poem lovely as… Ned Mudd
The Open Road: LAUNDRY, #2…Words and Photos by Paul Vlachos
THE ORIGINAL ARCH HUNTERS (Ranger Stiles #6 1975-1986) …by Jim Stiles
A Home on the Desert: Establishment of the Wetherill & Colville Trading Post at Oljato, Utah in 1906…by Harvey Leake
The Eclectic Musical Repertoire of Ned Mudd…
THE BLM, DEVILS CANYON & “IMPROVING NATURE” … by Jim Stiles
A TAKE-NO-PRISONERS STYLE OF POLITICS IN SAN JUAN COUNTY… by Bill Keshlear
RETRO ZEPHYR…30…20…10 years ago.
(POINTBLANK) Environmental Controversies: Avoid Group Think & Herd Mentality like the Plague… by Kevin Franck
HANK SCHMIDT’S MONTHLY REPORT: Arches National Monument, October 1940
Herb Ringer’s American West: CAMERON, ARIZONA
San Juan County: The Mexican Water Town Meeting, Featuring Mark Maryboy and Grandma Betty
The BLM/FOIA Recapture Documents, part 2: May 13-19, 2014
The BLM/FOIA Recapture Documents, part 2: May 19-29, 2014