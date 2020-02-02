February/March 2020

The February/March Issue of the Zephyr!

In this issue…

Take it or Leave it: Robert Redford, Art Ekker, and Our Complicated Love of Cowboys …by Jim Stiles

CANDID CAMERA: Facial Recognition and the Last Fight for Privacy… by Tonya Stiles

FROM GENOCIDE SURVIVOR TO KING OF THE WORLD: AN UPDATE ON THE AHARON ANDREW MYSTERY …By Jen Jackson Quintano

Closing the Road to Chesler Park: Why Access to Canyonlands National Park Remains Limited (PART 1) …By Clyde L. Denis

The Path of Light …By Harvey Leake

IN ’99 SUWA OPPOSED A VISITOR CENTER/MORE TOURISTS FOR “BEARS EARS”. WHAT CHANGED? … by Jim Stiles

The Slovenly Wilderness: Envisioning a Neighborhood, Making a Suburb …by Stacy Young

THE OPEN ROAD: Where Do I Want to Live, Part 2 …Words and Photos by Paul Vlachos

KURA Radio, Dee Tranter, Les Erbes…My Link to the Outside World (Ranger Stiles #8 1975-1986) …by Jim Stiles

All the Golden Lands… by Damon Falke

RETURN TO BLUFF— FOR 7 MINUTES …by Jim Stiles

DISCOVERY CHANNEL FOUNDER WHO “SAVED” GATEWAY, NOW WANTS TO SELL FOR $279 MILLION…by Jim Stiles

The Dimformation Age: Harmony with Nature… from the desk of Ned Mudd, reporting from the crawl space of history

ON HERB RINGER’S TRAIL IN NEVADA (Volume 2): Goldfield and Tonopah (Plus Old Station, CA) … by Tonya Stiles

THE LATEST (UNNAMED) CANYON COUNTRY RIP-OFF ON SOCIAL MEDIA …by Jim Stiles

HANK SCHMIDT’S MONTHLY REPORT: Arches National Monument, February 1940

