April/May 2020

The April/May Issue of the Zephyr!

Most of this issue was already ‘in the can’ and ready to post, when the world suddenly turned upside down last month. We wondered if our stories were so insignificant by comparison, that we should even hold back this issue.

But we know that the seemingly trivial can in fact be terribly important. History, humor, and good-faith cultural conversations give our minds a little break when anxiety feels overwhelming. And it’s comforting to come together as a community of readers and writers, more now than ever before. 

Thank you…Tonya & Jim Stiles

In This Issue:

Take it or Leave it: BRAVE NEW ZEPHYR: ‘THE TORCH IS PASSED…’ by Jim Stiles

UFOs, Desert Nights, and Late Night Radio …by Tonya Audyn Stiles

Down Glen Canyon with Georgia O’Keeffe & Eliot Porter …by Gene M Stevenson

Take it or Leave it: REPORTER BILL DAVIS RETURNS & REMEMBERING SAM TAYLOR …by Jim Stiles

“(Still) ‘Enough Rope'”: (A Reporter’s Moab Memories. 1978-1984) #1 “Arrival” …by Bill Davis

THE “ESSENTIALS” at ARCHES NP…DAVE BAKER, CARROLL CLARK, and ROCKY NEWELL (Ranger Stiles #9 1975-1986) …by Jim Stiles

The Slovenly Wilderness: Unsettled America: The Elitist, Divisive Environmentalism of the Recreation-Industrial Complex …by Stacy Young

Remembering Edward Paul Abbey: The Real EPA …by Bonnie Abbzug

THE OPEN ROAD: Shots From the Lost World… Words and Photos by Paul Vlachos

CULTURE DISPLACEMENT AND CULTURE APPROPRIATION AMID CONTAGION …By Billy Hayden Keshlear

FROM GENOCIDE SURVIVOR TO KING OF THE WORLD: AN UPDATE ON THE AHARON ANDREW MYSTERY, PART 2 …by Jen Jackson Quintano

An Everyday Life …by Damon Falke

The Whisper of the Wind …By Harvey Leake

Beyond Industrial Tourism: A New Western Economy …By Loch Wade

A HISTORY: The Making of Canyonlands National Park, 1956-1978 (PART 2) …By Clyde L. Denis

Introducing “ZEPHYR AMERICA: A Lens on the Past”!

