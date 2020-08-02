August/September 2020

The August/September Issue of the Zephyr!

by  •  • 0 Comments

August September Cover

In This Issue:

TAKE IT OR LEAVE IT: RFK’s “The Mindless Menace of Violence” Speech …by Jim Stiles

Finding Peace at Yosemite, Part One: Ansel Adams and WWII’s Wounded Soldiers
…by Tonya Audyn Stiles

Weeds …by Damon Falke

George the Raven vs. the Sec of Interior & Other Wild Tales (Ranger Stiles #11, 1975-1986)
…by Jim Stiles

THE OPEN ROAD: Crossroads and Junctions …Words and Photos by Paul Vlachos

“(Still) ‘Enough Rope’”: (A Reporter’s Moab Memories. 1978-1984) #3 My Last Friendship Cruise
…By Bill Davis

The Slovenly Wilderness: ROOTS …by Stacy Young

THE RISE, FALL & COVID 19 RETURN OF HAIR… by Jim Stiles

Through the Camera’s Lens: Historic Images Tell Stories of Early Canyon Country Adventures
…By Harvey Leake

Cultural Confusion: THE MISSIONARY POSITION …by Joseph Day

(From the 2007 Archives) LIVING IN FEAR IN THE USA …by Jim Stiles

San Juan County’s Bud Frazier Brings Hope and Essential Supplies with “Navajo Strong”
…by Jami Bayles

TEN WHO DARED: One of the Worst Movies Ever Produced by Hollywood …by Gene Stevenson

The Best of the Zephyr Comment Section

HANK SCHMIDT’S MONTHLY REPORT: Arches National Monument, August 1940

ON HERB RINGER’S TRAIL: RETURN TO RHYOLITE & BEATTY, NV …by Jim Stiles

A Full Year of Backbone Supporters! Please Join!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *