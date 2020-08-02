August/September 2020 The August/September Issue of the Zephyr! by stiles • August 2, 2020 • 0 Comments In This Issue: TAKE IT OR LEAVE IT: RFK’s “The Mindless Menace of Violence” Speech …by Jim StilesFinding Peace at Yosemite, Part One: Ansel Adams and WWII’s Wounded Soldiers …by Tonya Audyn StilesWeeds …by Damon FalkeGeorge the Raven vs. the Sec of Interior & Other Wild Tales (Ranger Stiles #11, 1975-1986) …by Jim StilesTHE OPEN ROAD: Crossroads and Junctions …Words and Photos by Paul Vlachos“(Still) ‘Enough Rope’”: (A Reporter’s Moab Memories. 1978-1984) #3 My Last Friendship Cruise …By Bill DavisThe Slovenly Wilderness: ROOTS …by Stacy YoungTHE RISE, FALL & COVID 19 RETURN OF HAIR… by Jim StilesThrough the Camera’s Lens: Historic Images Tell Stories of Early Canyon Country Adventures …By Harvey LeakeCultural Confusion: THE MISSIONARY POSITION …by Joseph Day(From the 2007 Archives) LIVING IN FEAR IN THE USA …by Jim StilesSan Juan County’s Bud Frazier Brings Hope and Essential Supplies with “Navajo Strong”…by Jami BaylesTEN WHO DARED: One of the Worst Movies Ever Produced by Hollywood …by Gene StevensonThe Best of the Zephyr Comment SectionHANK SCHMIDT’S MONTHLY REPORT: Arches National Monument, August 1940ON HERB RINGER’S TRAIL: RETURN TO RHYOLITE & BEATTY, NV …by Jim StilesA Full Year of Backbone Supporters! Please Join!