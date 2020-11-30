December/January 2021 The December/January Issue of the Zephyr! by stiles • November 30, 2020 • 0 Comments In this issue… Take it or Leave it: A SIGN OF CIVILITY in a WORLD GONE MAD …by Jim StilesSowing Clover: The Stranger …by Tonya Audyn Stiles“Lonely are the Brave” Revisited (Part Two) …by Jim StilesGrippo: Blackout on the Open Road …by Paul VlachosAdventures of a Wild Rivers Expeditions Boatman …by Cherie Rohn WANDERING THE COVID WEST: In Search of Herb Ringer—A Photo Essay …by Jim StilesKayenta, Then and Now …By Harvey LeakeMarking Time …by Damon Falke“(Still) ‘Enough Rope’”: (A Reporter’s Moab Memories. 1978-1984) #5 KILLING THE VETS …By Bill DavisCULTURAL CONFUSION: The Designated Pahaana …by Joseph DayCOVID DIVERSIONS #1: MY HISTORIC REFRIGERATOR …by Jim StilesThe Underneath …by Brandon HillA COVID-19 YEAR in MOAB, UTAH(From the Archives) KEN SLEIGHT REMEMBERS: THE DEATH OF GLEN CANYONHANK SCHMIDT’S MONTHLY REPORT: Arches National Monument, January 1942ZEPHYR AMERICA: Durango to Silverton by Train with Herb Ringer