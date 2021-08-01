The Slovenly Wilderness: Pioneers Old and New …by Stacy Young

There were a number of well-considered reader responses to the essay I wrote a couple of issues ago about the accelerating effect of Covid on growth in southern Utah. Some of the comments extended the conversation in new and interesting directions while others raised questions or pushed back on one part or another of the piece.

In particular, there was some debate in the comments about whether the growth in southern Utah is really novel or noteworthy from a broader historical perspective. Humans have always moved around, after all. Of course, the same question could be asked more broadly about the generic processes of tourism and amenity migration across the New West. Is it even an interesting subject or does writing about it amount to little more than whiny nostalgia?

To explore this question further, let’s start with this point hiding in plain sight: amenity migration is migration. If past mass migratory phenomena like Westward Expansion and the Great Migration are worthy of documentation and study, maybe modern amenity migration is, too. Not because it is entirely without precedent, but because it is worth considering how it may differ in relevant ways from prior migrations. Having emphasized this semantic point, let’s compare a few features of the modern, New West pattern of migration with that of the Mormon pioneers who migrated to Utah about 175 years ago.

Salt Lake Valley, 1847. Image credit: Deseret News.

Many of the differences in modern versus historic settlement patterns follow from the vastly different economic system of today compared with the mid-1800s. The economy of the Mormon pioneers, like the rest of the country, may have had the emerging features of a specialized, anonymized, market-transactional system, but it was still anchored in highly local agriculture at roughly a subsistence level of production.

Note that Utah’s Mormon settlement behavior may have been embedded in the prevailing economic conditions of the time, but early Mormon settlements actually were quite different in their particulars from their contemporaries across the rest of the Mountain West. The predominant settlement form in the Interior West during the mid-1800s was the scattered, relatively isolated farmstead or mining camp. By contrast, Mormon settlements took the form of carefully planned and highly prescribed “farm villages,” which is an ancient way of occupying a landscape wherein residential dwellings and social structures are clustered together in a grid pattern and the area surrounding the village is farmed more or less as a commons. This behavior was driven in part by Utah’s rugged landscape and its limited arability, and in part by the fact that Mormon pioneers migrated in relatively large, homogeneous groups compared with the more heterogeneous individuals and small groups that comprised most Westward Expansion. In sum, it is fair to say that early Mormon settlements were defined by unusually close social and environmental ties.

St. George Plat Map, 1862. Image credit: Washington County Historical Society. St. George, ~1930-1940. Note the farm village development pattern is still evident. Photo credit: Utah State Historical Society.

Today, by contrast, the feature that probably most defines the larger social and economic system of wealthy western countries like the United States and underpins New West migratory patterns is alienation. I have written before about the way in which the model two-income professional-managerial class (“PMC”) household sells only their specialized expertise and uses that income to purchase substantially every product or service needed or desired by the household. In the bargain, not only has much of the production of tangible consumer goods been stripped from any local context, but the PMC as a whole has itself become utterly detached from nearly all material production of any kind. Even previously mundane processes like the production of food have become as opaque and mysterious to the typical consumer as airplane flight or heart surgery. This relentless division of labor has produced considerable “economic surplus” in productivist terms, but it has severed most of the ties we used to have with each other and to the land we occupy. What few links might have remained, Euclidean zoning and car culture have further annihilated.

The Canyons Softball Complex. Photo credit: St. George City.

So what’s the point? Am I just complaining about the weather again? I don’t think so. I think a few interesting observations can be asserted from this abbreviated survey.

One is to make explicit a fairly common mental trap: the line between tourism and amenity migration can be a bit blurry, and the pursuit of a lifestyle that approximates a permanent vacation is superficially more benign to our alienated modern mind than the resource-based lifestyles of the migrants of history (or their modern remnants). I think this tendency to find material production inherently repulsive makes it easy to view the ongoing transformation of scenic rural places somewhat less skeptically than deserves to be the case.

Productivist Landscape, Lisbon Valley Oil Field. Photo credit: Google Earth.

Post-Productivist Landscape, “Low-Impact” Residential Subdivision. Photo credit: Google Earth.

Still, the question remains whether the flow of amenity migration finding its way to previously sleepy corners of the Interior West represents a change of kind or just degree to places like Greater Zion. After all, like their pioneer antecedents, the rural places of modern America are thoroughly embedded in the social and economic structures of the day, for better and worse. Before the first PMC pioneers ever decamped to the New West, more and more stuff was already being shipped into small towns from far away. There have been vanishingly few real local economies for many years now. Since they became common 70 years ago, cars have been pushing the edge of small towns ever farther outwards from the center and puncturing the landscape beyond. On the other hand, it seems to me there is something fundamentally different about a migration pattern that is so explicitly and extremely post-productivist in nature as one defined almost exclusively by the scenic and recreational potential of a place.

In any case, the concession that scenic rural places are cursed with many of the same plagues as suburbia does not absolve any of us of our complicity in these processes nor is it a suggestion that any of this will end well. The forces pushing things in the direction they are going are far more powerful than anything likely to be mounted in opposition. Meaningful change is likely to come only out of necessity. In the meantime, probably about the most any of us can hope for is to dedicate ourselves to something we find personally meaningful.

Stacy Young is a regular contributor to the Zephyr. He lives in Southwest Utah.

