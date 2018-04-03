Milk and Honey…by Damon Falke

Given the choice of fishing the mountain or desert stretch of water, I fished most often in the desert. The trout on average were a couple of inches bigger. The fishing was more technical. The desert water was also where I caught my first trout while fly fishing entirely by myself. April could have been the month when I caught the fish, though it could have been May, too. The water was warm enough to stir up a few bugs, though not warm enough to cause run-off.

A grown-up told me that I would not catch a fish in the creek at that time of year. He said the water was too cold. What this gentleman could not understand is that I did not care whether I caught a fish or not. I wanted to go fishing with a fly rod and fly on moving water. Perhaps it is predictable that I did catch a fish—a ten inch brown trout, with a crimson adipose fin that looked very much like a drop of wet, fresh paint. Naturally, I was proud of the catch. I returned the fish to the creek, and later told the gentleman that I had, after all, caught a fish. Probably I tried to play it cool, as though catching a trout in early spring water was standard procedure for me. The man, to his credit, only shrugged.

I return in memory more often to the pool where I caught the fish than to the fish itself. Upstream, maybe fifteen feet from where I made my cast, the creek formed a waterfall. The waterfall plunged from a two foot drop over a slab of sandstone. The pool opened beneath the falls. Around its circumference, the water turned in a fantastic blue-green color, like a color band that ribbons around a planet. The creek sluiced away from the pool, entering a narrow channel between two thin ridges of stone. I wasn’t much of a fly caster then, so I aimed my cast at the heart of the pool.

Where the creek narrowed would have been a better place to cast. Likely there would have been a larger trout there. The fishing lesson is not to cast over water where there could be fish. What I saw, what I took in was the pool itself, the blue-green swirling at the water’s edge and the flow of the creek. These are what I have kept close.

I continue to frame worlds and experiences in ways similar to when I was a child. I see snapshots of landscapes and memories. I see sun glitter from a ferry in the Adriatic and a boat called Patroclus, passing over the sea. I recall the view from a balcony in Aegina, where the rails were cut in faint arabesque. There was an orchard near Bovec where just one apple hung from a tree. There was a pathway of broken steps in Trieste, leading to an old explorer’s home. Then there was this pool on a desert creek where I first fished alone. On and on I see them.