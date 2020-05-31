June/July 2020 The June/July Issue of the Zephyr! by stiles • May 31, 2020 • 0 Comments In This Issue: Take it or Leave it: RANDOM THOUGHTS & FRUSTRATIONS (RIGHT OR WRONG) ABOUT OUR CURRENT “NEW REALITY” …by Jim Stiles Covid 19 on the Prairie: Life in the Urban/Rural Divide …by Tonya Audyn Stiles CRITTER PATROL: LIONS AND BOBCATS & GEORGE?…PART 1 (Ranger Stiles, 1975-1986) …by Jim Stiles The Slovenly Wilderness: A Modest Proposal …by Stacy Young Strength in the Face of Adversity: Lessons from the Past …By Harvey Leake “(Still) ‘Enough Rope’”: (A Reporter’s Moab Memories. 1978-1984) #2 “First Days” …by Bill Davis KENNY ROSS AND THE 1949 CATARACT CANYON RIVER TRIP …by Gene M. Stevenson THE OPEN ROAD: Highway Dreams and Desert Dogs … Words and Photos by Paul Vlachos Book Notes …by Damon Falke Cultural Confusion: Dispatches From the Rez …by Joseph Day A HISTORY: The Making of Canyonlands National Park, 1956-1978 (PART 3) …By Clyde L. Denis PLANET OF THE HUMANS: DEJA VU ALL OVER AGAIN …by Jim Stiles Zephyr Archives for “Planet of the Humans” Viewers (From the 2008 Archives) The GREENING of WILDERNESS: How the Mega-rich are Co-opting Environmentalism and Turning It into Big Business …by Jim Stiles (From the 2009 Archives) THE FUTURE SOLAR LANDSCAPE? How “Alternative Energy” is about to TRANSFORM the American West …By Kevin Emmerich and Laura Cunningham ON HERB RINGER’S TRAIL: A Return to HOPE VALLEY, CALIFORNIA …by Tonya Audyn Stiles THE PANDEMIC ON SOCIAL MEDIA HANK SCHMIDT’S MONTHLY REPORT: Arches National Monument, June 1941