October/November 2020 The October/November Issue of the Zephyr! by stiles • September 30, 2020 • 0 Comments In this issue… Take it or Leave it: A Few Words About Justin Farrell and ” Billionaire Wilderness” …by Jim StilesFinding Peace at Yosemite, Part Two: Ansel Adams and WWII’s Wounded Soldiers …by Tonya Audyn StilesAn Excerpt from BILLIONAIRE WILDERNESS: The Ultra-Wealthy & The Remaking of The American West …by Justin FarrellNICK AND ZORKA: An Immigrant Couple’s Lesson about America …by Jim and Tonya StilesFrom 2045…REMEMBERING THE 2020 ELECTION …by Jim Stiles“(Still) ‘Enough Rope’”: (A Reporter’s Moab Memories. 1978-1984) #4 Otho Murphy …By Bill DavisTrials and Travails of a Park Ranger: John Wetherill at Navajo National Monument …By Harvey LeakeTHE OPEN ROAD: Coffee…Words and Photos by Paul VlachosThe Slovenly Wilderness: The Least Consequential Election …by Stacy YoungTAMARISK and the Death of THE SECRET SPRING (Ranger Stiles #12, 1975-1986) …by Jim StilesThat Season of Beginning …by Damon FalkeCULTURAL CONFUSION: How a White Guy Found Love in Hopi-Land …By Joseph DayNaming “Government Rapid” on the San Juan River: How Everyone Got It Wrong …by Gene M. StevensonZEPHYR AMERICA: Herb Ringer’s 1946 Ford Super DeluxeHANK SCHMIDT’S MONTHLY REPORT: Arches National Monument, November 1940A Full Year of Backbone Supporters! Please Join!