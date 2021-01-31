February/March 2021 The February/March Issue of the Zephyr! by stiles • January 31, 2021 • 0 Comments In this issue… Take it or Leave it: The Insta-Facebook West …by Jim StilesThe Love of Maps …by Tonya Audyn StilesA Satisfied Mind …By Harvey Leake“(Still) ‘Enough Rope’”: (A Reporter’s Moab Memories. 1978-1984) #6 The Pot Plane Crash …by Bill DavisTHE OPEN ROAD: The Travel Journals #1 …Words and Photos by Paul VlachosWinter Walks …by Damon FalkeRemembering & BELIEVING Melvin Dummar…by Jim Stiles“Starlight on the Rails”: Learning the Fine Art of Hoboing …by Timothy KnouffLEAN TIMES: A Winter Message …by Alan CornetteOn Herb Ringer’s Trail in DEATH VALLEY …by Tonya Audyn StilesShould Rangers be Cops: a Personal History …by Jim StilesMORE BEARS EARS FOLLIES: HERE WE GO AGAIN …by Jim StilesThe Zephyr BEARS EARS Bibliography: How We Covered the Monument ControversyPaul Kingsnorth’s ALEXANDRIA: a Brief Review …by Doug MeyerCultural Confusion: Adventuring Toward Retirement …by Joseph DayHANK SCHMIDT’S MONTHLY REPORT: Arches National Monument, February 1941A Full Year of Backbone Supporters! Please Join!