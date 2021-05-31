June/July 2021

The June/July Issue of the Zephyr!

In This Issue…

Take it or Leave it: ‘New West Blues’ Revisited, 30 Years Later… by Jim Stiles

Yes, Some People are Still Smoking. Could We Just Leave Them Alone? …by Tonya Audyn Stiles

July 4, 1961: Murder & the Enduring Mystery at Dead Horse Point …by Jim Stiles

THE OPEN ROAD: The Suburbs …Words and Photos by Paul Vlachos

As Things Stand Now …by Damon Falke

Grand Gulch Memories: A 1974 Pack Trip with Guide Pete Steele …by Becky Brock

Discovery …by Harvey Leake

BEARS EARS’ FUTURE: Power Without Any Discernible Limit …by Stacy Young

RANGERS & THEIR RELENTLESS BIGOTRY TOWARD DOGS …by Jim Stiles

“(Still) ‘Enough Rope’”: Comparison and Contrast: Moab’s Composition Lesson …by Bill Davis

The Greatest Story Ever Told …by Harlan Green

‘PEACEFUL UPRISING’ & ‘A.L.E.C.’… COMPLICATED ADVERSARIES …by Jim Stiles (FLASHBACKS #2 OCT 2012)

ZEPHYR AMERICA: Edna Fridley’s Signs of the Times…

Herb Ringer’s American West: Riding the Lost Train Route from Chama to Durango, Colorado in 1948

HANK SCHMIDT’S MONTHLY REPORT: Arches National Monument, July 1941

The Best of the April/May Comment Section…

A Full Year of Backbone Supporters! Please Join!

