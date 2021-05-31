June/July 2021 The June/July Issue of the Zephyr! by stiles • May 31, 2021 • 0 Comments In This Issue… Take it or Leave it: ‘New West Blues’ Revisited, 30 Years Later… by Jim StilesYes, Some People are Still Smoking. Could We Just Leave Them Alone? …by Tonya Audyn StilesJuly 4, 1961: Murder & the Enduring Mystery at Dead Horse Point …by Jim StilesTHE OPEN ROAD: The Suburbs …Words and Photos by Paul VlachosAs Things Stand Now …by Damon FalkeGrand Gulch Memories: A 1974 Pack Trip with Guide Pete Steele …by Becky BrockDiscovery …by Harvey LeakeBEARS EARS’ FUTURE: Power Without Any Discernible Limit …by Stacy YoungRANGERS & THEIR RELENTLESS BIGOTRY TOWARD DOGS …by Jim Stiles“(Still) ‘Enough Rope’”: Comparison and Contrast: Moab’s Composition Lesson …by Bill DavisThe Greatest Story Ever Told …by Harlan Green‘PEACEFUL UPRISING’ & ‘A.L.E.C.’… COMPLICATED ADVERSARIES …by Jim Stiles (FLASHBACKS #2 OCT 2012)ZEPHYR AMERICA: Edna Fridley’s Signs of the Times…Herb Ringer’s American West: Riding the Lost Train Route from Chama to Durango, Colorado in 1948HANK SCHMIDT’S MONTHLY REPORT: Arches National Monument, July 1941The Best of the April/May Comment Section…A Full Year of Backbone Supporters! Please Join!