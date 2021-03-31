April/May 2021 The April/May Issue of the Zephyr! by stiles • March 31, 2021 • 0 Comments In this Issue… Take it or Leave it: A Personal Postscript to Bill Davis’ DOXOL FIRE Story …by Jim StilesSafe at Home: Learning to Love Baseball …by Tonya Audyn Stiles“(Still) ‘Enough Rope’”: (A Reporter’s Moab Memories. 1978-1984) #7 The Doxol Fire …by Bill DavisOur Friends Were Dearer Then: Doc and George Bell …by Jim StilesTHE OPEN ROAD: Motel Signs …Words and Photos by Paul VlachosIn Town …by Damon FalkeThe Slovenly Wilderness: Anatomy of a Zoom Town …by Stacy YoungFinding Value in Hardships …By Harvey LeakeTHE MOTORSHIP GILA MONSTER & OTHER ADVENTURES, 1948-49 …by Gene M. StevensonWhat I Learn from Watching The News…with Walter Cronkite …by Jim StilesZEPHYR AMERICA: Canyonlands National Park with Edna Fridley“IT’S THE AESTHETICS, STUPID.” (Or is it?) …By Jim Stiles (FLASHBACKS #1 OCT 2011)Dick Smith: He lived (and flew) Life to the max… by Larry Davis (From the 1997 Archives)HANK SCHMIDT’S MONTHLY REPORT: Arches National Monument, April 1941Herb Ringer’s American West: A 1948 Train Ride from Chama to AntonitoThe Best of the Zephyr Comment Section…A Full Year of Backbone Supporters! Please Join!