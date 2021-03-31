April/May 2021

The April/May Issue of the Zephyr!

In this Issue…

Take it or Leave it: A Personal Postscript to Bill Davis’ DOXOL FIRE Story …by Jim Stiles

Safe at Home: Learning to Love Baseball …by Tonya Audyn Stiles

“(Still) ‘Enough Rope’”: (A Reporter’s Moab Memories. 1978-1984) #7 The Doxol Fire …by Bill Davis

Our Friends Were Dearer Then: Doc and George Bell …by Jim Stiles

THE OPEN ROAD: Motel Signs …Words and Photos by Paul Vlachos

In Town …by Damon Falke

The Slovenly Wilderness: Anatomy of a Zoom Town …by Stacy Young

Finding Value in Hardships …By Harvey Leake

THE MOTORSHIP GILA MONSTER & OTHER ADVENTURES, 1948-49 …by Gene M. Stevenson

What I Learn from Watching The News…with Walter Cronkite …by Jim Stiles

ZEPHYR AMERICA: Canyonlands National Park with Edna Fridley

“IT’S THE AESTHETICS, STUPID.” (Or is it?) …By Jim Stiles (FLASHBACKS #1 OCT 2011)

Dick Smith: He lived (and flew) Life to the max… by Larry Davis (From the 1997 Archives)

HANK SCHMIDT’S MONTHLY REPORT: Arches National Monument, April 1941

Herb Ringer’s American West: A 1948 Train Ride from Chama to Antonito

The Best of the Zephyr Comment Section…

